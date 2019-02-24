50 cats and 3 dogs rescued from ‘filthy’ home; family living there also removed

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA (WBRE/CNN) – Animal rescue groups in Pennsylvania are joining forces to help more than 50 animals found in a home where they were being hoarded in conditions officials describe as “filthy.”
Officials in Luzerne County, PA, are investigating after 50 cats, two puppies and a dog were freed from the home.
Thirty of the cats went to an animal shelter. The rest of the animals went to foster homes.
Unfortunately, two dead cats were also found on the property.
Authorities removed the woman who lived in the home, along with her two children.
It’s believed many of the animals discovered there are sick, malnourished and in need of medical attention.
"It's horrendous. I couldn't believe it, how bad it was," said Bill Tizekker, who lives next door.
Tizekker described the situation as “deplorable.”
He said cats would frequently fall through his ceiling tile and into his home. When his neighbors opened their door to leave, the potent smell of urine would escape.
“You could smell it for the whole area around here,” he said. “It was bad. Surprisingly, I can’t smell it in my house, thank God.”
Copyright 2019 WBRE via CNN. All rights reserved.