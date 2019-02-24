Bourbon Street shooting leaves 2 injured, 1 dead, suspect arrested

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and two others injured, according to Police Chief Shaun Ferguson. The shooting happened on the 400 block of Bourbon Street on Sunday, Feb. 24, around 3:15 am.
Eighth District Officers heard shots being fired and responded immediately, said Ferguson.
A security guard was trying to remove an individual from Willie’s Chicken Shack when the individual tried to take the security guard’s weapon. It’s believed that the individual gained possession of the gun and began shooting, said the police chief.
According to a spokesperson for the City of New Orleans, three people were shot. The security guard, who has been identified as a 23-year-old male, was shot in the neck and the suspect, 37-year-old Louis Barnes, was shot in the shoulder. A 36-year-old female was also shot during the struggle. She was taken to University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
While police have not Identified the woman who was killed in the shooting, according to our partners at NOLA.com|The Time-Picayune, the victim has been identified by family, friends and colleagues as a Julie Couvillon, a local nurse.
Ochsner Health System released a statement on Couvillon’s death stating:
“We are terribly shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our friend and colleague. Julie was a beloved nurse who dedicated her life to caring for others. This is a devastating loss to the nurses, employees, physicians and staff across our system. We offer our deepest condolences to her family and the families of the other victims. We ask for respect and privacy for all of the families and others involved during this difficult time.”
Barnes has been arrested and booked with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder. Orleans Parish Magistrate Commissioner Robert Blackburn set Barnes bond at $1.5 million, court records show.
According to online court records, Barnes has a lengthy criminal history in Orleans Parish, dating back to Oct. 1999 when he faced charges of battery of a teacher and disturbing the peace. Since then, Barnes has been accused of marijuana and firearm charges as well as burglary and bail jumping on a felony case.
Court records show Barnes was most recently arrested last year on a charge of failing to register or renew his status as a sex offender. Barnes pleaded not guilty to the charge last month, court records show, and was scheduled to have a motions hearing Monday (Feb. 25).
Jefferson Parish court records show Barnes pleaded guilty to one count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile in August 2015 and was sentenced to two years in prison.
It was originally believed that a fourth person was shot during the incident, but it was later learned that the person was injured by something else.
Since Friday, Feb. 22, seven guns have been taken from Bourbon Street.
Police say investigators recovered the gun used in the shooting and are continuing to investigate the incident.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Bruce Brueggeman at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.