3 charged after 15-year-old shot near hotel in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A 15-year-old was rushed to the hospital after being shot near a hotel in north Charlotte Friday evening, according to officials.
The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. very close to the Royal Inn on Reagan Drive, which runs parallel to I-85 near W. Sugar Creek Road.
The 15-year-old male victim was located with a gunshot wound and taken by Medic to Atrium Health.
A short time later, officers located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in the area of Greenland Avenue and Ashley Road.
The people in the vehicle were taken to be interviewed by detectives and led to Frederick Dickson, 17, and a 14-year-old male juvenile being formally charged in the shooting.
Dickson has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and felony conspiracy. The juvenile was charged with felony conspiracy as well. On Sunday,
CMPD announced that Jaziah Graham, 18, had been identified as a third suspect in the case and was arrested and charged with felony conspiracy.
This is an ongoing, active investigation and no further details have been made available.
