Woman charged in homicide case in NoDa

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police were called to Matheson Avenue at around 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning after reports came in of an assault with a deadly weapon.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers located a male victim who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound lying on the side of the road near the Matheson Avenue overpass. The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene and was later identified as Otis Lucas Jr., 42.
Marchell Michelle Bright-Walters, 47, was brought into CMPD headquarters shortly after where she was interviewed and charged with voluntary manslaughter.
No further information has been released at this time and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIP.
