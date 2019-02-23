Wanted SC credit union armed robbery suspect arrested in Florida

FOREST ACRES, SC (WIS) - The suspect wanted in the Feb. 5 armed robbery of a South Carolina credit union has been arrested in Florida, according to jail logs.
Samuel Neathery, 29, is currently booked in the Osceola County Jail on a fugitive warrant. Neathery is currently in jail with no bond.
Forest Acres Police Chief Gene Sealy says Neathery was arrested Friday night in Kissimmee, FL, south of Orlando, FL, by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Florida-Carribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force. Court and extradition proceedings should begin on Feb. 25, Sealy says. Neathery will be charged with armed robbery, six counts of kidnapping, and possession of a deadly weapon in the commission of a violent crime.
Forest Acres residents tell WIS it was a breath of fresh air waking up to the news after police say Nethery is behind bars.
“I am so relieved that they finally got him,” Tammy Bergman, Forest Acres resident said. ““I could actually kind of relax because even though I probably knew is still wasn’t here, the fact that he’s still free was a little bit disconcerning .”
Bergman says the day of the robbery is one she’ll never forget.
“At night is when I started to panic a little more because you kept hearing the helicopters go around and around. I was like shoot, that means they haven’t caught him yet.” Bergman said.
“This has been a large manhunt it’s been a full court press to get this guy in jail he is dangerous,” Chief Sealy, with the Forest Acres Police Department said. “I hope our folks can rest a little easy in our community.”
Wes Newsom was at work next door to the credit union when it happened. He says the arrest gives him a sense of relief, knowing that the search is over.
“It upset the Forest Acres bubble, it’s a very calm area, a very safe area for the most part. I know everybody is really happy today to hear that he’s caught finally,” Newsome said.
Neathery is alleged to have entered the South Carolina Federal Credit Union in Forest Acres on Feb. 5 in an attempt to rob it. When he and his accomplice, Daisy Esther Feliberty, exited the bank, they encountered police and tried to flee. Neathery fled from the back of the credit union and was able to escape.
Feliberty, 35, was shot by law enforcement when she tried to flee the scene is a car stolen from Georgia. She was hospitalized and later released to police.
Feliberty was charged with armed robbery, six counts of kidnapping, possession of a deadly weapon in the commission of a violent crime, possession of a stolen handgun. She waived her right to appear in bond court and to have a bond set.
Neathery has a previous conviction for armed robbery. He had been sentenced to 10 years in the Florida Department of Corrections in May 2009. He was released from prison in May 2018, according to Florida Department of Corrections online records.
The State Law Enforcement Division said he was previously spotted in Charleston.
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.
