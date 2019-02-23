Man shot, killed in Charlotte weeks after his 21st birthday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man was shot and killed in Charlotte Saturday afternoon. A homicide investigation is underway.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on West Sugar Creek Road near I-85.
A MEDIC unit was in the area and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound on the side of the road.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The man was identified as 21-year-old Tyshawn Izayiah Rodney Levar Boyd.
One of Boyd’s best friends, Timothy Smith, said that Boyd was a great friend who will be missed very much.
“I still can’t believe it, it’s still unbelievable to me," said Smith. "I wouldn’t understand why anyone would want to do that to him... like every time he come around he make me laugh and keep my spirits up.”
Detectives canvassed the area Saturday night to determine whether there are any witnesses to this incident.
No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody at this point.
This is an ongoing, active investigation and no further information was released.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
