Kidnapping suspect in custody after shooting, fire in Catawba County

The two scenes are just a couple of blocks apart by road - closer through a wooded area - on Pine Bark Court and Fairway Drive near Hwy 10 and the town of Newton. Investigators have not released many details about exactly what happened, but confirmed that one person was wounded in the neck and that no one was taken into custody as of 3:45 p.m. The victim who had been shot was later identified as Armando Jimenez, 29.