Kidnapping suspect in custody after shooting, fire in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A man wanted for charges involving a shooting and fire at two different scenes near Newton turned himself into police late Friday night after a public search for the suspect and a kidnapping victim he was with was initiated by local authorities.
Derek Moser, 27, is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, the second degree kidnapping of Alexa Marie Cruz, 22, and larceny of a motor vehicle.
The two scenes are just a couple of blocks apart by road - closer through a wooded area - on Pine Bark Court and Fairway Drive near Hwy 10 and the town of Newton. Investigators have not released many details about exactly what happened, but confirmed that one person was wounded in the neck and that no one was taken into custody as of 3:45 p.m. The victim who had been shot was later identified as Armando Jimenez, 29.
On Friday, residents were urged to stay indoors after the shooting and house fire were initially reported. Officials originally thought Moser left the scene on foot, leading to road closures as they searched, but after investigating determined he left in the Buick Rendezvous.
The victim in the shooting went to two houses on Fairway Drive to seek help. Officials say one house caught on fire, but are not sure how.
