How high school students excel in college classes

“We look forward to seeing further expansion in the Career & College Promise program as more parents and students become aware of what very well may be the best kept secret to getting ahead while still in high school. The community should appreciate the work that is being done in the school systems to promote our goal of increasing educational attainment in our community,” said Spalding. “I also hope that students will continue to attract more and more young people to come directly to Rowan-Cabarrus out of high school to further their education.”