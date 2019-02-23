Another rainy Saturday but the end is in sight!

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The cool air wedge held strong today, as promised, it was another damp day with chilly temps in the 40s and flooding on-going across the mountains where numerous mudslides and road closures have been reported across Ashe county. A Flood Watch remains in effect for all areas along/north of I-85, including the Charlotte Metro, until 4pm Sunday.
Through this evening and tonight it will remain damp with relatively lighter showers and pockets of drizzle until the first of two cool fronts comes through Sunday morning.
The first front will overspread a bigger area of rain back into the mountains pre-daybreak Sunday morning, moving across the I-77 corridor between 6-8am. By mid-morning, the rain will clear our southeastern counties and gusty West winds pick up. Temperatures are going to soar to around 70° until a second cool front comes through Monday morning which will bring a return to more seasonable temperatures.
Of note will also by the very gusty winds that will kick up late tonight, quite strong at times Sunday where mountain gusts could exceed 50mph. A High Wind Warning is in effect all day long, and folks in these areas should be extra mindful of dead or damaged trees that could be sitting in saturated ground following the week of rain. Even outside of there, we expect gusts 20-30mph at times during the afternoon throughout the rest of the viewing area.
The winds settle down by Monday afternoon with temps returning to around 60°. Monday & Tuesday look dry for sure, although we could see the return of a little bit of rain to some areas as early as mid-week. We’ll be watching!
