R. Kelly surrenders to police after being indicted on sex crime charges

CHICAGO (Gray News) - Embattled R&B singer R. Kelly has turned himself in to police after being charged with sex crimes in Cook County, IL.
Kelly, whose legal name is Robert Kelly, has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four victims, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced Friday afternoon.
According to a Chicago police spokesman, he will appear in court on Saturday afternoon.
Aggravated criminal sexual abuse is a class 2 felony. Kelly faces a maximum of seven years in prison for each count if he’s convicted.
The alleged crimes occurred between 1998 and 2010. Foxx said at least three of the victims were 13-17 years old.
In the indictment, the prosecution addresses the question of the statute of limitations, which is likely to be raised by the defense. It describes how prosecutors can charge Kelly under Illinois law even though the alleged crimes occurred as long as two decades ago.
The indictment says in at least one instance, the abuse of a minor occurred between 1998 and 1999 but that it clearly fell within the 20-year charging window allowed under Illinois law. The 20-year period only begins, it says, after a victim turns 18.
On Friday, a Chicago judge authorized a no-bail arrest warrant for the singer, the Associated Press reports.
Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg told the AP late Friday afternoon that his client, who is “shell-shocked" and “extraordinarily disappointed and depressed” by the counts against him, planned to turn himself in to authorities Friday night.
Kelly turned himself in at a Chicago police station around 9 p.m. ET Friday.
Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that Kelly was arrested at the precinct.
Kelly is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing Saturday in Chicago. His arraignment is set for March 8.
Attorney Michael Avenatti said Friday that he has evidence Kelly and partners paid to “rig” the outcome of a 2008 trial. Kelly was acquitted on child pornography charges in that case.
Avenatti said last week that he gave Chicago prosecutors a videotape he says shows Kelly having sex with an underage girl. At a Friday news conference, Avenatti said a 14-year-old girl seen with Kelly in the video is among the four victims in the indictment announced Friday.
CNN also reports there is videotape evidence involving a 14-year-old girl and the singer.
The Department of Homeland Security is also involved in an investigation of R. Kelly, an official with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed to CNN.
Thursday, two Baltimore women said Kelly picked them out of a crowd at an after-party in the mid-1990s. Both women were underage and Kelly had sex with one of them, the women told the Baltimore Sun.
In January, record labels Sony and RCA dropped the 52-year-old singer following weeks of pressure from a documentary that aired on Lifetime.
“Surviving R. Kelly” was a six-part documentary series featuring women who accused the singer of sexual abuse.
The singer has won multiple Grammys, and is one of the top-selling artists of all time.
He’s best known for his song “I Believe I Can Fly,” which he recorded for the movie “Space Jam.” The song reached number two on the pop charts and won Grammy Awards for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance, Best R&B Song, and Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or for Television.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.