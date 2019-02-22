Gardner-Webb Beats UNC Asheville, 65-55, Thursday Night For Big South Conference Road Win

Press Release provided by Gardner-Webb Athletics
ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Gardner-Webb shot 56.5 percent in the second half and used a decisive 15-4 run that started with 8:34 to play to pull away for a 65-55 road win at UNC Asheville Thursday night.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs (18-10, 8-5 Big South) won their third in a row and for the sixth time in seven games – and completed the regular season sweep of UNC Asheville (4-23, 2-11 Big South) for the first time since 2013.
Eric Jamison, Jr., came off the bench to score 17 points, including nine in the first half to key a 27-24 lead for Gardner-Webb by intermission. Jose Perez had a well-rounded game, scoring 15 points to go with a team-high eight rebounds and three assists. David Efianayi added 12 points and DJ Laster scored nine in a choppy offensive game for both teams.
Efianayi also came up big on the defensive end with three blocked shots, including a pair with significant air time.
Perez and Jamison powered the second half shooting effectiveness, getting inside often for easy buckets. Perez, the standout freshman from the Bronx, N.Y., had 11 of his points in the second half – after grabbing all eight of his rebounds in the first 20 minutes.
Gardner-Webb dominated the paint offensively, outscoring Asheville by 18 in that area (38-20), as the home team attempted twice as many three-pointers (7-of-22) as the visitors (4-of-11). GWU also held a 36-30 edge on the backboards – keeping possessions alive with eight offensive boards.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs finished the game at 46.3 percent overall from the floor (25-of-54), overcoming a chilly first half (38.7 percent) with its second half effort.
Asheville shot just 39.6 percent for the game (21-of-53) and sat at 31.8 percent from long range.
DeVon Baker scored 16 points and LJ Thorpe came off the bench to add 10 for the Bulldogs.
Gardner-Webb will stay on the road, traveling to face High Point on Saturday night (February 23) at 7:00 pm in the Millis Center. The game will stream live on ESPN+.
