Second arrest made in stabbing, crash that sparked house fire in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A second arrest was made in a stabbing, crash and house fire in north Charlotte on Feb. 19.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the situation unfolded around 4 a.m. at the Shell Station on W Sugar Creek Road around where a man was stabbed.
A witness told police that the attacker, later identified by police as 26-year-old Santaurus Neely, jumped in a Nissan sedan and took off. Friday, police announced a second suspect, 27-year-old Andy Mero, was also in the vehicle.
Minutes after the stabbing, around 4:15 a.m., the Nissan crashed on Eastway Drive near Central Avenue.
Police attempted to pull over a white Nissan Altima on Eastway Drive at The Plaza but say the driver refused to stop and eventually crashed into a parked car and a power pole, shutting down Eastway Drive. Power lines brought down by the crash sparked a fire at a nearby house.
Everyone inside the home was evacuated and uninjured.
The man stabbed at the gas station was hospitalized with serious injuries. Neely and Mero went to the hospital with minor injuries.
After being hospitalized, Neely was interviewed at police headquarters and charged with attempted common law robbery, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and assault on a female.
Mero was released from the hospital Thursday and charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
