Man arrested in deadly shooting in Cotswold neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man accused of shooting a man to death in a Cotswold neighborhood in February has been charged.
Antoine Watkins, 23, is facing murder charges in the death of 23-year-old Na-Zea Scott.
The shooting happened around 12:26 a.m. on Feb. 9 off McAlway Road. Officers responded to an assault call in the area and found Scott dead with gunshot wounds.
Watkins was identified as a suspect in the case and a murder warrant was issued for his arrest. Watkins turned himself in and remains at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.
