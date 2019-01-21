Woman shot, killed during domestic situation in east Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police have identified a woman killed after an apparent domestic situation in an east Charlotte home in late January.
The deadly shooting happened just before 2 p.m. on January 21 at a home on Great Laurel Road, which is in a neighborhood off of Alebemarle Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed Tulvel Denise McDougald was killed in the shooting.
According to warrants released on March 5, family members reported McDougald’s behavior as “getting progressively uncharacteristic, aggressive and unpredictable” for several days before the incident, even threatening to kill them.
On the day of the shooting, the warrants state, McDougald assaulted the suspected shooter before grabbing a large kitchen knife. That’s when the fatal shots were fired. The alleged shooter then called 911 to report the incident.
Police tweeted about the investigation around 3:42 p.m.
A later report released by CMPD stated that a call for service had been placed at 1:55 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found McDougald in the home with an apparent gunshot wound. She was was pronounced deceased at the scene by Medic.
Neighbor James Rice said he was surprised to hear about what what was transpiring just yards away from his own home.
"We were actually totally surprised. This is a nice quiet neighborhood so the first reaction was to want to know what actually went on,” said Rice.
He said he hadn’t heard of any previous issues regarding the home where detectives responded.
“My son was concerned earlier that it might have been one of his friends, but that turned out to be misinformation,” said Rice.
He said that the community is normally very quiet and he has never heard of a homicide happening within the neighborhood.
“I’m sorry for whoever lost their life and I hope justice is dealt out and I hope this neighborhood continues to be a quiet, peaceful neighborhood," said Rice.
This remains an active investigation and anyone with further information related to this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.