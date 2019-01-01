Arrest made in deadly Jan. 1 shooting outside man’s home

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A 19-year-old is accused of shooting and killing a 53-year-old man outside his home in northeast Charlotte on the morning of New Year’s Day.
Furquan Ali Thompson is facing murder charges in the death of 53-year-old Carnis Ferdinand Poindexter. Police say Thompson was identified as a suspect and arrested Tuesday.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Poindexter was shot in the 8300 block of Highlander Court just before 3 a.m. Police believe Poindexter was shot in the street before running to his front porch, where he was found and pronounced dead by Medic.
Thompson was charged with first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Police say the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information in the case is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
No possible motives were released.
