No flight? No room. Airlines don’t accommodate when bad weather causes cancellations

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -At Charlotte-Douglas International Airport everyone is trying to get somewhere fast.
It’s when you’re going nowhere that there’s a problem.
Flights out of Charlotte ran smooth Wednesday but with snow and wind headed to the Midwest and heavy rain coming to Charlotte, delays and cancellations could start decorating the status boards.
This month American Airlines already reports 827 cancellations at CLT. All but thirty of those cancellations were on December 8th, 9th and 10th when North Carolina was hit with its first snow storm of the season.
Although it’s rare if a flight gets canceled or significantly delayed because of weather American Airlines wont pay for your hotel, meals or other expenses before your next flight. It’s part of their contracts of carriage and other major airlines like Delta and United also wont find you a room.
While Delta and United will try and re-book you on another airline, American no longer does.
What they and other airlines do instead is offer waivers ahead of major storms to re-book flights without fees.
In an email statement an American Airlines spokesperson said regarding waivers, “Since the majority of our customers who depart from Charlotte are connecting passengers, this enables our customers to connect via other cities.”
