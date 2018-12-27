Lincolnton juvenile apprehended after failure to return to custody

LINCOLNTON, NC (WBTV) - State and local law enforcement agencies have apprehended a Lincoln County juvenile and returned him to custody after having failed to return to the Chatham Youth Development Center on Dec. 15.
The juvenile, identified as “John C.” by authorities due to his status as a minor, had gone on a home visit on Dec. 15 but had never reported back to authorities after that time.
He is now being held at a Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice detention center.
No further information has been released at this time.
