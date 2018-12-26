Teen once charged with assaulting homeless man now charged with armed robbery

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A Rowan County teen who was charged in 2017 with an attack on a homeless man in a city park in Salisbury, is now back in jail, charged with armed robbery.
William Thomas Kennedy, 19, was placed in the Rowan County jail on Wednesday morning, charged with robbery with a firearm. Bond was set at $100,000.
No details of the case were immediately available.
Kennedy was jailed in May, 2017, after he and two others were charged with an attack on a homeless man in a city park on Park Avenue.
According to police, the man, now identified as Matthew Macphee, was sleeping in the gazebo in Cannon Park when he was approached by three men.
The suspects were later identified as Kennedy, 18-year-old Adan Jesus Macias-Macias and 16-year-old Jameon Kentrell Sanders.
Macphee said that two of the men were using their phones to record the third man who was going to beat him. The victim pushed that man, then ran away.
As he ran, one of the suspects, now identified as Sanders of East Spencer, tried to shoot, but the gun didn’t fire, police say.
The victim hid behind a tree, and seconds later, Sanders reportedly fired again, hitting the tree.
Sanders and the two other suspects then ran from the area. Macphee called police.
Officers responded quickly, surrounding the area and within minutes and found the three. Officers say they found a gun in the bushes outside a business.
Police say the gun was a stolen .380 that had been taken from a vehicle in Spencer.
Sanders was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, possessing stolen goods, and possession of a firearm by a minor. Bond was set at $30,000.
Kennedy, of N. Long Street in Salisbury, was charged with assault with the intent to kill. Kennedy was jailed and later released after making a bond of $10,000.
