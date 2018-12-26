Rain on the horizon this weekend after a sunny, mild Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - After a gorgeous Christmas Day, it appears one good turn deserves another as the outlook for Wednesday looks like a duplicate of Tuesday. But that’s where this delightful weather pattern ends.
On Thursday, clouds will increase and some rain may already arrive in the region by Thursday afternoon or evening. The rain will continue to overrun the area Thursday night and it will produce heavy rain across most of our area on Friday.
It appears we will get a break Saturday and if you have outdoor plans, that definitely looks like your better bet with rain back in the picture again on Sunday and continuing into the New Year!
Enjoy your Wednesday!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.