Police: Person shot in possible road rage incident near Gastonia mall

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) - Police say a person was shot in a possible road rage incident near a mall in Gastonia Wednesday.
According to the Gastonia Police Department, officials are investigating a shooting reported at 1:28 p.m. in the parking lot of Eastridge Mall.
A man was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Police say preliminary information is that this incident was a possible case of road rage and the shooting occurred on New Hope Road or I-85, then the victim pulled into the mall parking lot for help.
The investigation is in early stages and officials say there’s no suspect in custody.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
