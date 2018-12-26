Panthers place Taylor Heinicke on injured reserve

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers placed quarterback Taylor Heinicke on injured reserve Wednesday morning. Heinicke earned his first career start during Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons in place of Cam Newton, who was inactive with shoulder-soreness.
Heinicke suffered a left elbow injury during Sunday's game. He left the game briefly for medical attention, but played through the injury. Coach Rivera spoke with the media on Monday and shared that Heinicke would be getting additional treatment and an MRI before a decision could be made about the severity of his injury.
Heinicke finished the match up with 274 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions on 33-of-53 passing.
After announcing today that Heinicke would be placed on IR, the team signed Garrett Gilbert. Gilbert spent the 2017 season between the Panthers practice squad and active roster, and was with the team during the 2018 preseason before being waived in the final roster cut-down.
Garrett re-joins the Panthers from the Alliance of American Football where the Orlando Apollos selected him in the league’s “Protect or Pick” quarterback draft in November.
