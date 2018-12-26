Muschamp wants Charlotte recruits looking at Gamecocks during Belk Bowl

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -The South Carolina Gamecocks might have hoped for more at the start of the season but there can’t be too many complaints about playing the Belk Bowl in Charlotte Saturday.
“We love coming to Bank of America Stadium,” Coach Will Muschamp said to media Tuesday.
“One of the more exciting games we’ve had in south Carolina is against NC State here.”
The Gamecocks are 4-0 in their last four trips to Charlotte. Muschamp says the area is fertile and important recruiting ground for his program.
“It’s a huge area for us to recruit. A lot of really good high school coaches in the area.”
After a 7-5 season USC may struggle to attract fans to the game despite its proximity. Even current student Matthew Williamson isn’t planning on attending. He is home in Charlotte for the winter break but also admits to being a Clemson fan.
“I wouldn’t personally go out and buy any tickets,” Williamson said.
Worse yet, the freshman says none of his friends from USC are going either.
Belk Bowl attendance last year when Wake Forest played Texas A&M was less than 33,000. When South Carolina played NC State at Bank of America Stadium in 2017 attendance was about 50,000.
But there are those like Rob Gaines who say it’s important to show up.
“If you don’t go to the games we’re gonna have here in Charlotte you know we might not get more games here if we don’t sell those tickets,” Gaines said.
