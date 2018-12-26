Man arrested after police say daughter was found covered in bug bites in filthy home

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville man was booked into jail Christmas evening on a child neglect charge.
Police say Michael Ford called officers to his home because he believed his ex had stolen all of his daughter’s Christmas presents.
Officers say as soon as they walked in the door, they saw several types of bugs all over the home. They say they were on walls, decorations, furniture, and the floor.
Police say the home smelled like urine and feces, and they found dog feces under the Christmas Tree and all over the floor.
Officers say the mattresses in the home had bugs crawling all over them, and there was trash and debris scattered on the floor.
They say there was a dead mouse in the middle of the kitchen floor, and the counters were covered in dirty dishes and rotting food.
Police say the only edible food in the house was canned food.
While speaking with Ford, officers noticed a knife sheath on his waste. For their safety, they removed the sheath.
Police say live bugs were all over the knife, and Ford had bug bites all over his body.
Officers say Ford told them the Department of Child Services already had a case on him, but he has not done anything about the condition of the home since then.
Police say they spoke with Ford’s daughter, who told them bugs bite her all the time. She says she tries to brush them off her bed the best she can.
Officers say she was covered in bites.
Animal Control removed two dogs from the home, and DCS was contacted to take the child.
