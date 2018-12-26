Major storm system headed to the area Thursday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A quiet weather day is in store as we unwind from the excitement of the Christmas holiday. But a word of advice, enjoy today’s sunshine and cool temperatures, because a major storm system is brewing to our west. Heavy rain will be knocking on the door come Thursday. Wednesday will bring periods of sunshine and high clouds, as high pressure anchors itself just north of the Carolinas. The morning will be on the chilly side… with most areas dipping into the upper twenties overnight. A partly cloudy sky and afternoon sun will allow our temperatures to climb into the mid-fifties. And a few more clouds overnight will keep Thursday morning lows in the lower thirties.