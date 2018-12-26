Major storm system headed to the area Thursday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A quiet weather day is in store as we unwind from the excitement of the Christmas holiday. But a word of advice, enjoy today’s sunshine and cool temperatures, because a major storm system is brewing to our west. Heavy rain will be knocking on the door come Thursday. Wednesday will bring periods of sunshine and high clouds, as high pressure anchors itself just north of the Carolinas. The morning will be on the chilly side… with most areas dipping into the upper twenties overnight. A partly cloudy sky and afternoon sun will allow our temperatures to climb into the mid-fifties. And a few more clouds overnight will keep Thursday morning lows in the lower thirties.
Heavy rain is on the way. Gulf of Mexico moisture will begin streaming into the Carolina’s on Thursday. We’ll see scattered rain showers by Thursday afternoon, and then the rain really ramps up for Thursday night into Friday. Friday looks to be a washout! Rain will be heavy at times from Friday morning and into Friday night.
Several inches of rain is likely to fall in and around the Charlotte area. A cold front looks to stall just south of the area on Saturday… that may provide a brief respite from the heavy rain. But a secondary wave of energy will help the rain ramp back up on Sunday. And right now it looks like Monday may be showery as well.
We’ll keep a close eye on the forecast for any potential flooding problems as we inch closer to this rain event.
Have a great day!
Meteorologist Chris Larson
