1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Huntersville shooting

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) - Emergency officials say a person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a shooting in Huntersville Wednesday morning.
According to MEDIC, the incident happened in the 11900 block of Bryton Pass Lane
Emergency officials said one person was dead upon arrival at the scene and the other person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The Huntersville Police Department tweeted that Hambright Road between Old Statesville Road and Bryton Corporate Center Parkway was closed due to police activity.
Drivers were advised to avoid the area.
Officials have not released any names in connection to this incident.
There’s no word on what happened in the shooting.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.