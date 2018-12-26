Gas prices holding low..for now

NEWTON, NC (WBTV) - Not much pain at the pump this holiday season for drivers. Gasoline prices in the foothills are close to $2.10 a gallon in many places. At one intersection near Newton, two stations are competing for the lowest price and it is down to $1.97 there.
The Kangaroo and Valero Stores call it “friendly competition” with drivers reaping the benefits. “I think it’s awesome,” said Brad Feeny. “A little competition is good,” he added.
Prices are down because commodity prices for a barrel of oil have been dropping lately. Crude prices jumped slightly on Wednesday but should not have an affect at the pump right away. The lower prices have made it easier for people traveling during the holidays.
Many drivers are hoping the $2 gasoline will stick around for a while but they also believe it’s just a matter of time before it goes up. “We will enjoy it while we can,” said one woman.
