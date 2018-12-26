First Alert Day issued for Friday as heavy rain returns again

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Our parade of Winter-Season storms continues this week with another round of heavy rain moving through on Friday. We issued a First Alert Day for Friday to call attention to the disruptive day of weather hoping to give everyone a chance to plan around it. A Flood Watch has been issued for Friday ending Saturday morning for almost the entire viewing area as one to two inches of rain is likely again. If you live in a flood prone area, stay alert.