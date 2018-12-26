First Alert Day issued for Friday as heavy rain returns again

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Our parade of Winter-Season storms continues this week with another round of heavy rain moving through on Friday. We issued a First Alert Day for Friday to call attention to the disruptive day of weather hoping to give everyone a chance to plan around it. A Flood Watch has been issued for Friday ending Saturday morning for almost the entire viewing area as one to two inches of rain is likely again. If you live in a flood prone area, stay alert.
It appears we’ll get a break from the rain on Saturday, but that’s it, so if you have outdoor plans this weekend, Saturday is your best bet. Temperatures will not be an issue though as they will remain above average through the weekend and into early next week. Translation: No snow or ice in this forecast.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
