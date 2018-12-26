Construction begins on 29-story uptown bank tower. It will have more than offices

CHARLOTTE, NC (The Charlotte Observer) - Dominion Realty Partners on Wednesday broke ground on the latest uptown Charlotte tower, which will include a mix of office, residential and retail.
F.N.B. Corporation, the parent company of First National Bank, will be the anchor office tenant in the 29-story tower, at 401 S. Graham St. in Third Ward.
The $129 million tower will have a “sleek, reflective curtain wall exterior” and will be built to meet sustainable, green building certifications, according to a Dominion Realty news release.
The tower will have 196 apartments, 156,500 square feet of office space, 2,300 square feet of retail space, an eight-floor parking garage and a pool deck.
F.N.B. Corporation will consolidate its Charlotte region operations in the tower, according to the news release. The new tower will house the bank’s regional leadership and small business administration lending, commercial banking, mortgage banking, and builder finance.
Dominion said it is partnering with New York Life Real Estate Investors on the project. A similar tower is being built in Raleigh.
