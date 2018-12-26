CMPD searching for man wanted on assault charges

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police are looking for a man wanted on assault-on-a-female charges who was last known to be in Uptown Charlotte.
Anthony Christifor Neil, 26, had been court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a result of his assault charges. The device was removed on Wednesday somewhere near the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.
Neil is described as being 6′1″ and 200 lbs. If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, they should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.