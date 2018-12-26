Blue Ridge Parkway is open but all facilities closed due to partial Government shutdown

AVERY COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Plenty of people were out on the Blue Ridge Parkway on Wednesday but having to deal with a lack of bathrooms and other facilities along the road. The partial government shutdown has closed all of those. Until funding resumes for the National Park Service, bathrooms, museums, visitor centers and more will remain shuttered.
“It is very inconvenient for travelers,” said one woman. “Very sad,” said another. Most people said they did not like the way politicians are handling the impasse over funding and want them to resolve it.
The parkway itself will stay open in areas where there is not any snow or ice but even with melting, those spots could remain closed until the shutdown ends. Before the ice covered roads can reopen a crew must check to be sure the road is safe and that all debris has been removed as well.
Blue Ridge parkway officials could not be reached to find out what could be done to reopen those sections of roadway. The main office in Asheville had a recording telling callers that due to the shutdown they “Could not answer and phone calls, Thank you.”
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.