Tomlin trying to keep reeling Steelers focused despite odds

NOTES: S Sean Davis (quadriceps) and LB Vince Williams (toe) could be limited early in the week after getting hurt in New Orleans. ... Tomlin is optimistic RB James Conner could be available. Conner has missed each of the last three games. ... Tomlin defended his decision to call for a fake punt on fourth-and-5 at the Pittsburgh 42 with just over four minutes to play. "We're not going to play not to lose," Tomlin said. "We're going to play to win. The guys understand it. That's just how we live."