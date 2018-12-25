Queen gives Christmas address, stressing ‘peace on earth and goodwill to all’

(CNN) - Queen Elizabeth gave her annual Christmas message from Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, touching on themes of mutual respect and understanding.
The 92-year-old monarch also spoke about how her family, friends and faith have been a comfort to her throughout the years.
Her address stressed to the people of the United Kingdom how important it is to treat others with kindness, in a time when the country is deeply divided over its impending exit from the European Union, known as “Brexit.”
"Even with the most deeply held differences, treating the other person with respect and as a fellow human being, is always a good first step towards greater understanding,” she said.
Britain is due to leave the EU in March.
The Queen has deliberately stayed neutral on political matters in her 66 years on the throne.
But in her message, she did say the Christian message of "peace on earth and goodwill to all" is timeless and "needed as much as ever."
