Mild weather and clear skies make for perfect sleigh-flying conditions overnight

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Wow what a busy Monday it has been in the weather center tracking Santa Claus around the Globe as we head into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day! The weather looks absolutely perfect for flying around the Carolinas overnight with clear skies and cool December air. See the video for more on Santa’s travels.
Meantime, we will carry this quiet and pleasant weather pattern through Wednesday before yet another round of heavy rain arrives again late Thursday and continues through most of Friday.
Beyond that, the weekend will be a bit drier, but we’re still expecting unsettled weather to continue through the weekend and into early next week with on again, off again showers and periods of rain.
Merry Christmas Everyone!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.