Man identified in death investigation at Matthews residence

MATTHEWS, NC (WBTV) - CMPD is currently conducting an investigation into a death that occurred at a Matthews home on Sunday.
Keith Greenwald, 54, was identified by police as the individual found at the residence.
“He was the kind of neighbor you’d wanna have in your neighborhood," said Cheryl Samuel, a neighbor. "He looked out for everybody.”
Neighbors say he lived in Matthews for decades.
Cheryl Samuel lived right across the street.
“He and I have been neighbors for 30 years,” said Samuel. “He was a very quiet discreet person but he was friendly with the people he was familiar with.”
The two texted often and went to the grocery store together, but they were also there for each other in the tough times.
“When my husband passed he was right there giving his support,” said Samuel.
Samuel left the neighborhood to go to church this morning.
She says she called him with a question from church, but no answer.
No matter she thought, until she heard from another neighbor.
“He contacted me and said did you hear what happened to him," said Samuel. "And I said no, and he said he passed away. It upset me terribly. It was just a shock.”
Shock turned to confusion when police cars and investigators flooded Old House Circle.
“We saw them dusting for finger prints," said Lindsay Nelson, another neighbor. "A lot of people in and out.”
Charlotte police say this will either be a death investigation or a homicide.
Neighbors tell us that Greenwald had some health issues and lived alone.
“I don’t really know what happened," said Nelson. "They are being very tight lipped about it. And I’d rather them not because it happened right across the street.”
The Nelson’s had him dog sit for them. Now they want to know if there was any foul play involved.
“A little unsettling because I don’t know what’s happening," said Samuel. "I don’t know what happened to my friend.”
