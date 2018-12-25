Local deputies make Christmas magic for children fighting illness

MONROE, NC (WBTV) - It may look like trouble – the sirens, flashing lights, the shut-down of Walmart, one of the busiest stores Christmas Eve.
But this scene is something much different. It’s a special one, filled with holiday magic.
“It makes you tear up.” Mom Jessica Romacho says. “It warms your heart to know that they care so much.”
About 50 families – all paired with local sheriff’s deputies – received a little of that Christmas magic, Monday.
“It’s really heartwarming to see how they are big kids playing with the little kids” Mom Rae Copp says. “And this is the night for these kids to come out here and not be sick and not be in the hospital.”
Many of these kids fight cancer or other illnesses. And parents tackle medical bills and other household expenses.
The group “Hometown Heroes” organizes this shopping spree with the Union and Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Departments to make the holiday a little easier.
“When kids get stricken with these illnesses, people kind of stay away from them,” Organizer Don Dixon says. “And that’s not what we do.”
$750 for each family – and a superstore all their own, on this Christmas Eve.
“We’ve kind of been hermits for a year,” Sheila Long says. “With [my son] being sick and in treatment. ,It’s just incredible what they do for these kids.”
For some families, it’s a time to look back at how far their fight has come.
“The first year we were here, she was bald and really skinny and really sick,” Copp says of her daughter. “And now she’s got long hair and she’s in remission.”
Hometown Heroes works with families all year long. They cover things like car payments and rent, to keep families going while their little one is fighting to get healthy.
