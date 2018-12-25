Local church feeds community for 18-hour span

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) - We’re in the season of giving and members of East Baptist Church in Gastonia are doing just that. Anyone who shows up to the church is able to walk away with a free, hot meal this Christmas Eve.
The church expects to feed more than two thousand people. Those folks may not have had a warm meal this holiday, if were not for this event. The earliest of people got to the church around 11 a.m. on Christmas Eve to make sure they would be able to grab a plate.
Every single turkey, loaf of bread, or dessert was donated by a local company or someone from the community. The church has been giving away free food on Christmas Eve for the last 17 years. For kids, this time was a bit more special as they were surprised with a brand-new free bicycle.
On top of the free meal, each family was able to go home with a bag full of free groceries. Church members started planning for this big event back in October and started cooking last night. The end of the year can financially be the hardest for a lot of families and those who were able to grab something to eat say it’s truly a blessing.
“I’m very grateful. There’s not a lot of people like that nowadays, so it’s kind of a good thing to be able to know that there are people out there like that out here,” said 17-year-old Alvaro Gastelo who picked up a plate.
East Baptist church members say they understand the needs of the community and if they can help lift the spirits of families during the holidays, they’ll do it without any hesitation.
Steve Cooper, a deacon at the church, said “It’s good. It’s heartwarming to know that we’re reaching out to the community and there are people there that need this, and that we’re able to give it to them.”
As of Monday night, the line for food was wrapped around the building. Church members will be handing out food nonstop until noon on Christmas Day.
