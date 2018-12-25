Ground shakes as quake hits Catawba County

NEWTON, NC (WBTV) - Carolyn Leonhardt had just gotten back into bed to nap a few minutes on Sunday morning when right at 7:15 it happened. “There was just a loud boom!” Carolyn was not sure what it was from. “I thought maybe something had fallen off a wall in the house. She forgot about it until a neighbor asked her if she had heard the earthquake Sunday morning. Experts say it was a 2.4 magnitude earthquake centered a kilometer deep under the Robinson Road area near Newton.
No damage was reported anywhere but the quake was heard and felt as far away as Asheville. North Carolina sits on a fault line and earthquakes are not unusual but experts say in most cases they are so minor that only seismic instruments would pick it up.
