Ground shakes as quake hits Catawba County

NEWTON, NC (WBTV) - Carolyn Leonhardt had just gotten back into bed to nap a few minutes on Sunday morning when right at 7:15 it happened. “There was just a loud boom!” Carolyn was not sure what it was from. “I thought maybe something had fallen off a wall in the house. She forgot about it until a neighbor asked her if she had heard the earthquake Sunday morning. Experts say it was a 2.4 magnitude earthquake centered a kilometer deep under the Robinson Road area near Newton.