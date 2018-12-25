Four robbers assault victims outside of fitness center in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Four robbers are accused of robbing and assaulting two victims in south Charlotte Christmas Eve.
The incident happened outside of a fitness center in the 11600 block of Ardrey Kell Road at 10:30 p.m.
According to a report from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the victims say the robbers assaulted them with a firearm before taking their belongings. One victims received minor injuries and the second victim was shot during the incident, the report stated. The condition of their injuries are unknown as of Tuesday afternoon.
The robbers stole $400 in cash, an iPhone 8plus and iPhone 10.
It does not appear that the victims knew the robbers. No one has been arrested in this case.
