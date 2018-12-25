Christmas Day forecast will feature partly cloudy skies

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas. Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures climb into the mid-fifties. Cool high pressure will dominate the weather pattern through the middle of the week. But keep those rain coats and umbrellas handy… we’ve got another round of heavy rain for the weekend. High pressure will continue to hold sway through Wednesday before another powerful storm approaches from the west. As has been the case over the last several weeks, this storm system will have plentiful Gulf of Mexico moisture to work with and looks to be a prolific rain maker.
There’s still a long way to go before this storm system arrives, but if the models hold true we’re looking at the possibility of another two to three inches of rain across the WBTV viewing area, and a very soggy end to 2018. Rain will taper off for a time on Saturday with scattered showers, but the models still indicate another round of energy approaching the area and enhancing rain shower activity on Sunday. All in all a very unsettled few days through the end of the weekend.
Until Thursday, enjoy the sunshine and some high-quality weather with your family and friends.
Merry Christmas!
Chris Larson
