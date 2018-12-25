Christmas Day forecast will feature partly cloudy skies

There’s still a long way to go before this storm system arrives, but if the models hold true we’re looking at the possibility of another two to three inches of rain across the WBTV viewing area, and a very soggy end to 2018. Rain will taper off for a time on Saturday with scattered showers, but the models still indicate another round of energy approaching the area and enhancing rain shower activity on Sunday. All in all a very unsettled few days through the end of the weekend.