Charlotteans enjoy one of few restaurants open all day on Christmas

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - On Christmas Day there are not many businesses open around Charlotte, but there’s always one place you can count on for breakfast all day and a little holiday cheer.
Waffle House is open all day long, and they’re staying busy.
“Somebody has to do it ya know so we choose to be the ones to do it,” Waffle House manager Jamar Johnson said.
Some regulars and newcomers were eager to stop in for a bite to eat, some even staying today was the start of a new family tradition.
Eating out takes the pressure off the cook at home.
“I bought the food for Christmas breakfast and last night my husband said we should have gone to waffle house and I said we still can!” LeeAnn Aparicio said.
They’re serving up more than just food, but a sense of community.
“Customers come and cheer us up, we cheer them up!” Johnson said.
It also offers some joy for people who don’t have family nearby.
“Didn’t make it home for Christmas this year because I have to work,” Ron Jeremy said.
Waffle House is open 24/7.
They expect to stay busy over the next few days as friends and families continue to gather and celebrate the holidays.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.