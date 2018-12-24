Women arrested after allegedly trying to steal from Target during police charity event

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI (RNN) - Two women were arrested at a Michigan Target after allegedly attempting to steal almost $2,000 worth of electronics while 15 police officers were inside the store for a charity event.
Keiana Wilson, 40, and Dana Johnson, 18, face felony retail fraud charges after police officers say they loaded a cart with electronics on Dec. 19 at a Bloomfield Township, MI, Target then tried to leave the store without paying.
The electronics, including two Apple watches, two iPads and a Nintendo gaming system, were worth around $1,900, the Detroit Free Press reports.
Unfortunately for the women, about 15 police officers with four different departments were inside the store at the time of the alleged robbery for a “Shop with a Cop” charity event.
"The police officers were only about 20 feet away when they tried to walk out of the store,” said Sylvan Lake Police Sgt. Michael Mondeau, who organized the event, which helps children in need buy presents for their families.
Officers say the women knew there were police around at the time of the alleged crime. Johnson complimented one officer earlier in the night about “how generous the cops were with their time,” according to the Detroit Free Press.
The two women were arraigned Dec. 20, the Detroit News reports. Johnson was given a $250,000 cash bond, and Wilson was given a $20,000 bond.
Wilson was released after her bond was paid.
Both suspects will appear in court Jan 3.
The Keego Harbor Police Department posted about the event and incident on Facebook, saying the alleged robbery must have been part of an episode of “Dumb Criminal Minds.”
“Don’t take what is not yours. It’s a simple rule that everyone should abide by and the world would be a better place,” the department wrote.
