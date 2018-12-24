A taste of home: Syrian TV-chef opens restaurant in Berlin

Jazmati hopes her restaurant will become a hotspot for newly arrived Syrians, as well as any other people curious to taste traditional Syrian dishes. On the weekends, Syrian musicians play small concerts in a corner of the restaurant while guests tuck in to the dishes that are priced at around 12 euros ($14). The walls are covered with pictures of famous Syrians, such as the late poet Nizar Qabbani and Moustapha Akkad, best known for producing Halloween horror films.