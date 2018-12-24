Sunshine and cool high pressure on Christmas Eve

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas. The sun is shining on our holiday forecast. Cool high pressure will dominate the weather pattern through the middle of the week. But keep those rain coats and umbrellas handy… we’ve got another round of heavy rain for weeks end. A weak and dry cold front slid across the Carolina’s on Sunday, and for a few hours we saw mainly cloudy skies and even a few sprinkles. By sunrise Monday morning the skies had cleared, and sunshine ushered in Christmas Eve.