Sunshine and cool high pressure on Christmas Eve

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas. The sun is shining on our holiday forecast. Cool high pressure will dominate the weather pattern through the middle of the week. But keep those rain coats and umbrellas handy… we’ve got another round of heavy rain for weeks end. A weak and dry cold front slid across the Carolina’s on Sunday, and for a few hours we saw mainly cloudy skies and even a few sprinkles. By sunrise Monday morning the skies had cleared, and sunshine ushered in Christmas Eve.
High pressure will continue to hold sway through Wednesday before another powerful storm approaches from the west. As has been the case over the last several weeks, this storm system will have plentiful moisture to work with and looks to be a prolific rain maker.
There’s still a long way to go before this storm system arrives, but if the models hold true we’re looking at the possibility of another two to three inches of rain across the WBTV viewing area, and a very soggy end to 2018.
Until Thursday, enjoy the sunshine and some high-quality weather with your family and friends.
Merry Christmas!
Chris Larson
