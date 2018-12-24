SealWatch: Another seal sighting happens along SC’s shores

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Another day, another seal sighting in Myrtle Beach.
Viewer Randy Conrad sent in photos taken by his son, Nathan, late Sunday night of a seal on the shore just north of 76th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
He said two Myrtle Beach police officers were watching the seal at the time. As of 5:15 a.m. Monday, it’s unknown if the mammal is still on the shore.
This is the third seal sighting in less than a week along the Grand Strand’s coast.
On Saturday, one was spotted outside the Island Vista Resort in Myrtle Beach. On Dec. 20, a seal came ashore around 30th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
Experts said it’s rare for even one seal sighting to happen along these shores.
Copyright 2018 WMBF. All rights reserved.