#SealWatch: Another seal sighting happens along SC’s shores

Third seal spotting along Grand Strand
By Brad Dickerson | December 24, 2018 at 5:34 AM EST - Updated December 24 at 11:20 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Another day, another seal sighting in Myrtle Beach.

Viewer Randy Conrad sent in photos taken by his son, Nathan, late Sunday night of a seal on the shore just north of 76th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

He said two Myrtle Beach police officers were watching the seal at the time. As of 5:15 a.m. Monday, it’s unknown if the mammal is still on the shore.

This is the third seal sighting in less than a week along the Grand Strand’s coast.

On Saturday, one was spotted outside the Island Vista Resort in Myrtle Beach. On Dec. 20, a seal came ashore around 30th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

Experts said it’s rare for even one seal sighting to happen along these shores.

