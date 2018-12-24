Plenty of snow on the ground in some mountain towns mean a White Christmas for them

BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC (WBTV) - Forecasters are not predicting any snowfall in North Carolina for Christmas but in many places there has been snow on the ground already for a couple of weeks.
More snow fell on Friday and Sunday evening to add to that. It’s why in places like Banner Elk and Beech Mountain there will be a white Christmas. “It’s what we came up here for,” said one woman from Florida.
This could be the busiest tourist week of the season. Ski areas are open and even adding to the snow that’s already there. Businesses are hoping for a banner week. Cold temperatures are the key and forecasters expect temperatures to stay down for most of the week.
