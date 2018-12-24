Man served with outstanding warrant for murder in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A Hickory man was served with an outstanding warrant for murder after a woman died from injuries sustained during a stabbing early Monday morning.
Officers with the Hickory Police Department located a woman with apparent stab wounds at an apartment complex in the 90 block of 3rd Avenue shortly after midnight, police say. Octavia Deanna Beaty, 33, was transported to Frye Regional Medical Center where she later died as a result from her injuries.
A warrant for the charge of murder was served to Jerry Lewis Woods, 60, for the stabbing death of Beaty. Woods was arrested and is being held in the Catawba County Detention Facility without bond.
Police say this appears to be a domestic related incident.
This incident remains an open investigation and police ask anyone with information to call 828-261-2616.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.