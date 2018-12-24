Last minute Christmas Eve shopping a tradition for some men

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - 'Twas the night before Christmas and all through the mall, shoppers were scurrying, some short, some tall.
“We were just running around the whole entire mall trying to find something,” said one shopper looking for a jacket for his mom.
Will he find gifts before the end of the night? The clocks running down till Christmas daylight.
“Last minute shopping, it seems it happens to me every year,” said shopper Shelwyn Klutz. “I procrastinate to the last minute.”
For some the mad dash is a yearly tradition. Jerome Johnson says he loves the thrill of the mission.
“We always come out Christmas Eve so I don’t shop till Christmas Eve,” said Johnson.
News of this tradition made Klutz feel better about his own procrastination.
“I’m not the only one which makes me feel a little better,” said Klutz.
Klutz says he puts shopping off every season. He waits till today but doesn’t quite know the reason.
“It can be stressful with the traffic and parking,” said Klutz.
With just hours to go 'till shops close their doors, Alex Hererra’s phone’s ringing and he’s darting in stores.
“My wife called me and said where are you at I said I’m still here in the mall,” said Hererra.
Folks running around to get their gifts quick, in the middle of the mayhem is good ole Saint Nick.
“Probably the most fun thing for me is when the kids see me from across the mall and break away from mom and dad to come running literally into my arms,” said Santa.
Into the arms of Saint Nick kids come with requests, as parents listen close and try not to be stressed.
It’s the season of giving and though the hour’s late, the guys got their gifts and are feeling pretty great.
Concord Mills closes at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will not be open on Christmas Day.
