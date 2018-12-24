‘I’m still shocked, I can’t even sleep at night:’ SC mother fights for son living where missing siblings found dead in GA

CAMDEN, SC (WIS) - The two teens found buried near their own home in Georgia have ties to South Carolina.
A woman living in Camden said she is the mother of a third child who was living in the home with the now deceased teens.
On Wednesday night, investigators with the Effingham County Sheriff's Office received a tip that 14-year-old Mary Crocker had not been seen for several weeks.
Those living in the home said Mary had gone to live with her mother in South Carolina, but further questioning of Elwyn Crocker, the teen's father, led deputies to search the grounds.
They discovered not only Mary's body but her brother Elwyn Junior, who hadn't been seen since 2016. He would have been 16 years old this year. Neither child was ever reported missing.
The father, stepmother, and step-grandmother plus her boyfriend have all been arrested in connection with the two deaths.
The Sheriff's Office said a third child with disabilities who had been living in the home is in the hospital for observation.
Rebecca Self, who lives in Camden, said she is the mother of that child, James Crocker, and helped raise the two children who were found dead.
Elwyn Crocker, the man who is charged in connection with the deaths of his other two children found buried in a family's yard in Georgia, is also the father of James.
Self tells WIS she has been trying to obtain custody of James since 2009.
She said she’s fighting harder now more than ever after learning the gruesome details of how her son's half-brother and sister died.
"I'm surprised, I'm still shocked I can't even sleep at night because this...if you're going to do it to them. Why are you not doing it to my son," Self said.
James Crocker is 11 years old, and Self said his disabilities include cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, and a few other complications.
"He's not doing anything to my child because my child is drawing a disability check and he’s living off that check," Self said.
Regarding Crocker's two other children, Self said she helped raise them for five years, even though she is not their biological mother.
"Between me and my family that's known these kids and mine, we would like to know what went through your head. Why would you do anything like that?" Self said.
Self said the last time she saw her biological son James and his half-brother and sister was back in 2009.
Since then, Self said she's been in and out of courts fighting for custody of her biological son.
"I just took Mr. Crocker to court May of this year,” Self said. “He sat there in the Kershaw County courthouse lied to the judge and told him that I was trying to kill my son when he was born, but you just killed your oldest son two years ago."
Self said Elwyn Crocker has had full custody of James since 2009.
WIS is working to obtain court documents to understand why Self has never been given custody of her child.
Regardless the years, she said her love and fight for James has never stopped.
Each year for every holiday, Self told WIS she continues to buy her son presents in hopes to give it to her child one day.
While she knows she can't make up for lost time, Self said she is determined to get James home and hopes to never have another Christmas without him.
"My child has pretty much been traumatized enough and now he has to go through all this,” Self said. “Now he's going to be asking questions, where is his sister, where is his brother, where is daddy and now I have to go through this, I can't do all of this."
According to the Effingham County Sheriff's Office, James is currently in DSS custody.
Self said she is planning on going to Georgia Wednesday to continue to fight for custody of her child.
