Driver killed in multi-car crash on I-85 South

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A fatal accident on I-85 South has left one person dead and another in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The accident occurred on Monday afternoon near the the Bruton Smith Blvd exit. 5 vehicles were involved in the accident and the remaining drivers and passengers did not need treatment from Medic.
Officials reported that as of 4:45 p.m., 3 right lanes remained closed near the exit, causing traffic-related delays along the highway.
No further information has been released at this time.
