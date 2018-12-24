Driver crashes into CMPD cruiser, no injuries

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A driver crashed into a CMPD cruiser in Charlotte Sunday afternoon.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened near the intersection of 4th Street and Kings Drive around 1 p.m..
Police say the driver turned across three lanes and struck the officer’s patrol car.
There were no injuries in the crash.
Police say the officer was not running emergency equipment, and was driving normally
There are no charges, according to CMPD.
